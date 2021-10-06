October 6, 2021

Formez, job postings for 60 fixed-term positions in the Rome, Naples and Cagliari offices

On site Formez.it Two job announcements have been published for the recruitment of temporary staff (selection on the basis of qualifications and interview), for a total of 60 positions in the Rome, Naples and Cagliari offices.

Management area – C1 Professional profile: 30 seats

A selection procedure based on qualifications and interview, is announced for appointment to a maximum of 30 units with a fixed-term employment contract as regulated by Art. 19 and SS. From Chapter Three of Legislative Decree No. No. 81/2015 and subsequent amendments, of the Collective Labor Agreement Formez PA, to be classified with the following professional profile: Management Area – Professional Profile C1.
The resources selected will be used as a priority, but not exclusively, in the management and control of projects to enhance institutional capacity and technical assistance directed to the general administration. It is expressly understood that the resource may also be used to perform other activities consistent with the job profile referred to in this notice.
The full-time employment contract will be for a period of 4 months in accordance with Art. 19 Paragraph 1 First period of Legislative Decree 81/2015 with the performance of service in one of the offices of Formez PA.

Technical Zone – B1: 30 seats

A selection procedure based on qualifications and interview, is announced for appointment to a maximum of 30 units with a fixed-term employment contract as regulated by Art. 19 and SS. From Chapter Three of Legislative Decree No. No. 81/2015 and subsequent amendments, of the Collective Labor Agreement Formez PA, to be classified with the following professional file: Technical field – B1.
The selected resources will carry out, as a priority, but not exclusively, secretarial and technical organizational support activities, preparation for meetings and business events, and technical and financial oversight within the Formez PA projects.
It is expressly understood that the resources may also be used to perform other activities consistent with the management profile referred to in this notice.
The full-time employment contract will be for a period of 4 months in accordance with Art. 19 Paragraph 1 First period of Legislative Decree 81/2015 with the performance of service in one of the offices of Formez PA.

