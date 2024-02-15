Wine, UIV/Vinetali: Stocking cuts orders for Italian sparkling wines in US but boosts consumption

The volume of Italian sparkling wines shipped to the U.S. is down 14% in 2023, but there's no actual consumption of Italian sparkling wines on U.S. shelves and in halls that turned on the green light. This was revealed by the Uiv-Vinitaly laboratory, after a successful 15-year run (except for the Covid year) with sales rising almost 100% and recording a general slowdown in US imports.

But this is not the end of a love story according to Uyiv-Vinithali. From the cross-referencing of data between orders – stopped by destocking – and actual consumption, the difference is huge: actually tracking actual purchases indicates further growth in the Italian sparkling wine sector in 2023 (+1.7%). Domestic, French and Spanish, their difficulties are widely confirmed. We aim to support this situation for our competitive advantage to shine, CEO of Veronafier, Mauricio Danis, both at the roadshows in Houston and New York (March 4 and 7) and directly in the next Vinitali (14-17). April) targeting a very high profile group of select buyers and a select presence at the show from all major US macro regions”.

The Vinithali Roadshow comes to the US with events in Houston (March 4) and New York (March 7). In collaboration with Ian D'Agata, the format includes a walk around the tasting and two masterclasses moderated by him in both the Stars and Stripes cities. Wine writer Along with some of America's most famous experts.

Italian sparkling wines now represent 1/3 of Italian purchases at Bel Pais, according to the Uiv-Vinitaly lab based on Chipsource, a site that tracks purchases at large-scale distribution, shops, clubs and Stars and Stripes restaurants. Volume growth of 1.7% last year, especially thanks to further increase in consumption in the “Away from Home” channel (+4%). The data is confirmed by retail and large-scale distribution, where calculations based on NielsenIQ show a 2% increase in volume and a 5% increase in value (up to 820 million euros), with Prosecco +10% (591 million euros) . The situation with competitors is different, with glossy consumption falling by 7% overall. In 2023 – the analysis ends – an unprecedented asymmetric relationship between real consumption and US imports appeared, with Italian wines significantly bearing the impact of the crisis, better thanks to sparkling wines.