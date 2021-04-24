Flush doses, the Territory had to slow down the administration of vaccines: we would not be able to reach the target

From Sunday. Riccardi: “It is disturbing to respect the dose dates, in a context where the influx of Pfizer vaccines has proven to be more regular than others, in particular AstraZeneca

Udine. “Sunday we will have to slow down and will not be able to reach the vaccination goal after we crossed it all week due to the influx of doses. This is also in relation to the need to provide a share of provisions to guarantee calls. “This is a strategy that we will present directly to Commissioner Fegliolo on Monday.”

This was stated by the Deputy Governor in charge of the health of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Ricardo Ricardi, during a visit to the vaccination center in Tarento, “a standard working model”.

As Ricardi explained and reported in a note from the Fvg District, respecting dose deadlines is of concern, in a context where the influx of Pfizer vaccines has proven to be more regular than others, especially AstraZeneca. Commenting on the infection data, Ricardi noted that in the national arena – he reads the note – we are seeing a swing in emergency graduations starting from white Sardinia, which has turned red within a few weeks, to the current state of Fvg, has seen injuries and stress on hospitals A sharp decline after a period of significant virus spread.

Finally, speaking of the reopening, Ricardi stressed that some government decisions should have taken greater account of indications expressed by the “unanimous” conference of regions.