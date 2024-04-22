Five rockets were fired from Iraq at a US base in Syria

At the very least Five rockets were fired from the Iraqi city of Jummar, northwest of Mosul in Nineveh province, toward a US military base in northeastern Syria.. Iraqi security sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity. It was the first attack against U.S. forces since pro-Iranian groups halted attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq in early February. A day after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani returned from a visit to the United States, where he met with US President Joe Biden.

In a press release issued by Iraqi security forces, we read that at 9.50pm local time “illegal forces attacked an international coalition base in the heart of the Syrian territory with rockets”. Following the attack, a “major search and investigation operation” was launched to identify the perpetrators of the launch, the statement said.

Shia militias resume attacks against US

Despite a visit by the Iraqi prime minister to Washington, Iraqi armed groups have decided to resume attacks against US forces stationed in Iraq after seeing little progress in withdrawing US troops. It was announced that Shia militias must be Hezbollah The rockets launched from northern Iraq in recent hours against a base where US troops are stationed in Syria are described as “the beginning”.

Established after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah is one of the closest Iraqi armed groups to Iran.