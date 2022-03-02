March 2, 2022

Five Blues at the Kenya Open

March 2, 2022

to me Kenya Open The Azzurri golf team has been striving for missing success since July 2020 (British Masters won it Renato Paratur at England) in the tournament, which previously spoke Italian three times. The DP World TourAfter a two-week break, he is back as champion in Nairobi Where, from March 3 to 6, there will be five Blues in competition: Guido Migliosi (who in 2019 celebrated, at the event, his first career exploits in the ring, with the second arriving in the same year at Belgian knockout), Francesco LaportaAnd the Lorenzo Gagli (who won the Kenya Open in 2018, when the appointment was, however, part of the Challenge Tour), Renato Paratur And the Nino Bertasio. In 2021 it was South Africa that won Justin Harding which, al Muthaiga GC He will try to replicate the company by emulating what the English did in 1968 and 1969 Maurice Bembridge (The sample is also in 1979, one year after confirming Severiano Ballesteros). In 2021, Migliozzi e Bertasio They are close to the top ten in twelfth place, with Laporta 47 / s and Gagli 52 / s. On the other hand, among Italians, appeal will be missed Eduardo Molinarithe first blue to win the 2007 Kenya Open in the Challenge Tour.

