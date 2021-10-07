October 7, 2021

Find out how to escape from an international bank

Lorelei Reese October 7, 2021

The new trademark “Paper House Experience‘, who appeared for the first time September 29, allows visitors to immerse themselves in the world of the series Netflix He lives. In this experience, you will be able to plan a robbery, evade security, and crack codes to complete the escape the way you prefer. The tour began in Miami at the historian Alfred L Dupont BuildingIt will continue with stops in London, Mexico City, Paris, New York and also Milan.

‘La Casa de Papel’ is one of the world’s most popular shows and first stop in Miami is an international destination for tourism, art and entertainment, so it’s only fitting that Netflix brings this immersive experience to the heart of downtown for the first time in the USA‘, he stated Gary Reseller, owner of the Alfred L. duPont Building in a note.

Here’s the plot of the hit in real life

“Audiences will relive the legendary history of the DuPont Building, it will surely be a unique Miami experience that will propel guests on an epic adventure and bring more action to the Flagler Street area of ​​Miami.”

once inside17 floorsFeaturing a sumptuous ballroom, marble walls and ornate iron gates, visitors will be recruited into the infamous band of Lisbon, with interpretation Itsar Itono in the show. Their mission will feature a new story inspired by the series, which will see them follow the Professor’s daring plan to infiltrate the basement of the historic building. After the robbery, visitors can relax in a themed bar appetizersAnd trade NS Personal Cocktails.

See also  Verona, le location del "Love in the Villa" di Netflix

Currently, the series Netflix he has final chapter And in December, the second part ofLast season, which will mark the end of one of the most watched shows in recent years.

