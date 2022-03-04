MasterChef Italia 11, here’s the winner: Tracy wins in the final

MasterChef Italia 11 has a winner. Tracy Eboigbodin, 28, won the 11th edition of Endemol Shine Italy’s cooking show for Sky. The announcement came in the final episode of this season, with the voice of Giorgio Locatelli, one of the judges of the program along with Bruno Barbieri and Antonino Canavaccolo. The jury awarded the 28-year-old waitress the mixture between the Nigerian tradition of her origins and her present in Veneto, in Valese di Obiano (Verona).

On the podium are Carmen Guracci and Christian Passeri. Fourth place, Lia Valetti, was eliminated at the end of the first episode of the evening attended by three star chefs: Enrico Crippa (from the restaurant “Piazza Duomo” in Alba, in the province of Cuneo) and Andreas Caminada (from the restaurant “Schloss Schauenstein” in Switzerland).

With the win, Tracy was awarded €100,000 in Gold Tokens, the chance to publish her first recipe book titled Soul Kitchen – My Recipes to Feed the Soul (published by Baldini and Castoldi to be released on March 15) and access to a prestigious advanced course at ALMA, the international school of Italian cuisine.

During the last crucial and highly anticipated test, yesterday evening, the finalists were able to present their very own menu which was designed, developed and made in complete independence. The result was three highly personal menus, able to tell the life and stories of the three boys, but also all of their growth thanks to MasterChef Italia, from the shy but promising arrival to Live Cooking to the exciting and amazing final.