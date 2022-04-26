Sony PlayStation has set up a game preservation team – Nerd4.life

also Sony PlayStation Not indifferent to a topic keep video gamesSo much so that he created a new department called Conservation Team Which we assume will aim to preserve softeca’s video game legacy PS1, PS2, PS3, PSP, PS Vita in the next years.

The confirmation came via a biography and a publication from Senior Building Engineer Garrett Friedleywho claims to be one of the early members of the Sony PlayStation Preservation Team.

“Today is my first day as a senior building engineer at PlayStation, serving as one of the first employees of the newly created Preservation team,” Garrett Fredely said in a post by Garrett Fredely.

“Keeping games was my number one professional passion, so I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to get back to basics.”

At the moment, it’s not clear how the PlayStation Preservation team will act, but it’s clear that Sony’s goal is to preserve its massive software library and make sure it’s accessible to fans for years to come.

Among other things, as you probably know, PlayStation Plus Premium, which will be available in Italy in June, will allow you to access one Wide range of PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 titles. So one of the team’s goals could be to expand the catalog of the new version of the new Sony PlayStation subscription service tier over time.

In this regard, just a few days ago, the Korean rating committee ranked Siphon Filter 1 and 2, Dark Mirror and Logan’s Shadow.