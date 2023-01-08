Ferro immigrants: “Ships in Pd? Southern ports collapsing”

Migrant ships turned into cities’ ports led by the Democratic Party? Asked by Adnkronos, Undersecretary of the Interior and Italian fraternity advocate Wanda Ferro, regarding rumors that the government plans to disembark migrants in the ports of cities ruled by the centre-left, said: Yesterday, for example, the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’ indicated, it was Ancona’s turn, which is run by Mayor P.D. Valeria Mancinelli.

But for Undersecretary Ferro, the Home Office plan is linked to the critical situation of the southern ports, which have been grappling with landings that have been going on for years. “The ports as well as the reception system in the south are collapsing. Moreover, the latest decree issued by the government provides for disembarkation at the safest port, not at the nearest one. For the protection of immigrants but also for the security of the regions.” No political choice, then, on the part of Minister Piantedosi? “Absolutely not. The solidarity of many is often limited to the news in the news.” For the mayor of Ancona, the “logic” of the government’s decision is missing: “I think the logic of other mayors who claim to be collapsing cannot survive.

Then the Fdi advocate adds: “Many people call out for solidarity and acceptance, in the press, when they read the agencies. When thousands of regular migrants are welcomed into the region, everyone shares the crucial issues of a system without rules and this happens because in a framework of solidarity, we have decided to disembark migrants in all ports.” “And not only in Calabria and Sicily, which are now under pressure, with a collapsed system. I think this is a real act of solidarity – says Ferro – both for the migrants and for those who have to welcome them.”

(by Antonio At)