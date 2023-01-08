Horoscope for the week January 9-15, predictions of Artemis

Horoscope of the week of From January 9 to 15Forecasts Artemis. This is how the positions and motions of celestial bodies relative to the Earth affect signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries

Desires will begin to come true, so be careful when making them come true. Feel free to use your charm not only for personal purposes, but also to help those close to you. There will definitely not be any side effects. On the weekends, prepare to party like you don’t care what comes next.

A favorable day is Tuesday, and an unfavorable day is Monday.

bull

Take care of solving the accumulated problems, it’s time to take action to consolidate the results achieved. Be punctual – this will impress your co-workers well. Pay more attention to your family on the weekends.

The favorable day is Monday, and the unfavorable day is Friday.

twins

You will have to make important decisions and reap the rewards. Your wish will come true, unless fate intervenes. Be especially attentive to children and other relatives, restrain yourself from bouts of irritability. On weekends, allow yourself small weaknesses and simplicity, you need to relax.

A favorable day is Tuesday, and an unfavorable day is Friday.

cancer

Career questions will be very difficult and painful, although interesting offers are likely. It is advisable not to resist, but to let events take their course. Realize your especially ambitious plans, and don’t miss your watch. When planning for the future, do not neglect the advice of friends and family.

The favorable day is Thursday, and the unfavorable day is Friday.

Lion

The week favors successful affairs in the field of work and business. Smart advice, unobtrusively addressed to your superiors, can positively reflect your career aspirations. Try to avoid criticizing colleagues. Show your mental strength, others will appreciate it.

A favorable day is Tuesday, and an unfavorable day is Monday.

virgin

You may be overwhelmed by the excitement of the job. Offers of a new professional commitment or salary increase in your current occupation are not excluded. Unexpected news can disrupt your plans. Some problems may be caused by people from your close circle. After completing an important task, you will earn gratitude from your superiors. The weekend will bring you success and joy.

The favorable day is Friday, and the unfavorable day is Wednesday.

Weight scale

Radical and positive changes in life will depend on your ability to adequately show your abilities. And with effort you will be able to show it in the best possible way. Luck will tickle your hands, the main thing is not to be lazy and not miss your chance.

The favorable day is Thursday, and the unfavorable day is Tuesday.

the scorpion

There will be an opportunity to create a solid foundation for further achievements in work and creativity. Success will depend on your punctuality and commitment. Don’t let the people around you manipulate you, and don’t make endless concessions. Give the weekend a passive rest, try to restore the expended energy.

The favorable day is Friday, and the unfavorable day is Saturday.

Sagittarius

Your plans are beginning to come true. Work will take a lot of time and effort, and in terms of importance it is in the first place. Do not forget about your home order, putting things in order and creating comfort in the house is an important task during this period.

The favorable day is Saturday, and the unfavorable day is Thursday.

Capricorn

Work is one of the most important tasks. Material well-being for a long time depends on the result of your work. Some plans will have to be changed, and life will adjust them in its own way.

The favorable day is Monday, and the unfavorable day is Sunday.

Fishbowl

What may pleasantly surprise you is the opportunity to earn money or change jobs to a higher paying one. Be bolder in dealing with those who have been causing you all sorts of trouble for so long. It’s time to let go of doubts and insecurities and boldly go forward towards the goal. On weekends it is better to plunge into the usual routine.

The favorable day is Thursday, and the unfavorable day is Friday.

fish

Great efforts will be required in the professional field. Don’t burden yourself with boring work, and above all don’t stress yourself unnecessarily. Meetings with old friends come, but do not forget about urgent matters. It is advisable to find time for relaxation and communication, but do not forget about these promises. Try to do over the weekend what you left unfinished during the week.

The favorable day is Wednesday, and the unfavorable day is Thursday.

