January 2, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Fedez, Al Bano, Putin "Italian": 2022 arrives on Russian TV

Fedez, Al Bano, Putin “Italian”: 2022 arrives on Russian TV

Lorelei Reese January 2, 2022 2 min read

“Hello, 2021!” And Italian television (more or less) is again the protagonist of Russia. Like last year, the broadcast of Vechernyj Urgant conducted by Ivan Urgant – who has returned to transform himself into conductor Giovanni Urgant – with a special episode commemorates the new year by offering a show that appears to be a synthesis of 70s and 70s Italian television and .80s music. Fictional characters and titles follow each other for a bountiful hour. Judging by the tweets, the hit song “The boy with the station wagon” was such a hit that Bionda Morta’s group got a standing ovation: “Bionda Morta immediately in Sanremo with the boy with the station wagon”, is the appeal that is transmitted From one tweet to another.

In the program, there is space for the veils of Ricchi e Poveri, Fedez and Al Bano. The show ends with the president’s traditional message. But it is not Sergio Mattarella who is talking. Vladimir Putin addresses the “highly respectable Italian citizens”, who, with the help of technology and the virtual world, express themselves in an almost flawless Italian language. “Dear friends, 2021 will come to an end,” Putin says, while the Colosseum is in the background. “It has been a year that has not been easy, and the difficulties we have faced have made us more united and cohesive. We have a very big and beautiful country. If we want to do something, we will do it and we will do it, let’s start raising our glasses together. I wish you a Happy 2022.”

See also  Where and when do you see imagination?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

GF Vip changes broadcast day and Delia Duran doesn’t enter: news

January 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

He always gets hurt

January 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Where to see New Year’s Eve Ray 1

January 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Controversy erupts over Montreal, Montanary sentence: “Bananas Republic”

January 2, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Belgium, building explosion due to gas leak in Turnhout near Antwerp: 4 dead

January 2, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

In 2022 pole riders

January 2, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Fedez, Al Bano, Putin “Italian”: 2022 arrives on Russian TV

January 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese