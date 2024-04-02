Fake email from Revenue Agency: Beware of the new scam

the scam It works online and is well designed: thousands of users fall victim to one of these programs Fake email DaleRevenue Agency Its goal is “tax assessments – taxes”, but it is just an attempt Phishinga term used to refer to the sending of fraudulent emails (as in this case) or messages that appear to be sent from a trusted source, in this case the Italian tax authorities.

Fraud text

“ For your attention, at the request of Ms. Francesca Nanni, Public Prosecutor of Milan and tax specialist, over the past 10 years, the Revenue and Financial Guard Agency has carried out a large-scale tax audit on taxpayers in the Italian territory in order to effectively combat these taxes. Any form of tax fraud” : This is how the fake email begins, complete with the agency's logo at the top left and the MEF (Ministry of Economy and Finance) at the top right. In short, it looks reliable for all intents and purposes, but it's not. The user may then become more upset when the problem is pointed out. “ The authorized system has detected an inconsistency with the data you declared “.

Risks

In a statement in the fake text of the email (Available here), the agency explains that “ The purpose of these communications is to attract the attention of the victim by searching for a contact from which a fraudulent action can later be proven.” . To prevent bad actors from hijacking our sensitive data (passwords, logins, etc.), you should not reply, and you should not click on any links in the email, you should just delete and delete them. The Department of Revenue explains that if an unfortunate event occurred, someone had to respond because they fell for the scam, “ You may receive further emails with criminal penalty calculation tables and bank details for payment .

How to defend yourself

As you can see, the risks are very high if you are not careful. Revenue recommends” Do not click on links in emails, do not provide personal data during any phone calls related to this type of phenomenon and never contact the sender of any communications.” . Normally, the agency does not send this kind of emails but in this case it is easy, if you are not at all careful, to fall into the trap as well because the email ends with a fake stamp and a fake cursive signature of prosecutor Nani. Another “secret” of what was said can be discovered simply by moving the cursor over the sender: in 100% of cases, you will read a strange email address that is definitely not the official address of the Revenue Agency.

For further clarifications or doubts, you can also refer to the “Phishing Focus” page, Contact the contacts available on the institutional portal www.agenziaentrate.gov.



to him or directly to the regionally competent office.”.