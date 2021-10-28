Facebook “changes its name” and becomes dead, Zuckerberg ad

Facebook changes its name and becomes Meta. It’s an advertisement Mark Zuckerberg In a video and in a post on the social network, which becomes part of a renewed technological “world”. The social network that first appeared in 2004 will continue to be called Facebook: however, it will be part of a renewed and redefined social puzzle, the “metaverse”. “We’re at the start of a new chapter for the network and it’s a new chapter for our company as well,” he says. “To reflect who we are and the future we hope to build, I’m proud to announce that our company is now Meta. Our mission remains the same, it’s always about bringing people together. Our apps and their brands don’t change: we are always the company that designs technology around people.”

The Facebook Galaxy, which includes Instagram and WhatsApp among others, aims to become a “metaverse”. “We’ll immerse ourselves even more in the new platform,” Zuckerberg says, “ensuring that the user” will be in the experience, not just observing. We call this a ‘metaverse’ and it will impact every product we make. The quality that defines regardless of the brand. It will be the metaverse. It is the feeling of being, of being there with another person or somewhere else. And feeling really being there with another person is the dream par excellence of social technology. And we aim to build this,” he continues.

“In the metaverse, you will be able to do almost anything you can imagine: being with friends and family, working, learning, playing, shopping, producing” or “entirely new experiences that don’t fit the way we think about computers or advocacy today.” There is also a “future project” where “you will be able to instantly teleport like a hologram to be in the office without traveling, to a concert with friends or to your parents’ living room to be together. This will open up more opportunities,” regardless More about where you live, you will be able to spend more time on what matters to you, less time spent in traffic and less “emissions and environmental impacts.”

But why “half”? “I’ve done classic studies and the word ‘half’ is derived from the Greek word for ‘beyond’. To me, that means there is always more to build and there is always a next chapter in history. It started in a ‘college’ dorm room and evolved beyond From “the imaginable” to “the suite of apps people use to connect with each other, start businesses, and create communities and movements that changed the world.”

“We built things that brought people together in new ways,” he adds. “Now is the time to take everything we’ve learned and help build the next chapter. I’m dedicating our energies to this, more than any other company in the world. If this is the future you want to see, I hope you’ll join us. The future will be beyond anything that can be.” Imagine it,” he concludes.