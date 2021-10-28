Climate chase between G20, EU, US and Russia. Site from Rome to Glasgow

Listen to the audio version of the article

On paper, they all agree. Funding of $ 100 billion for energy change for poorer nations is a key commitment to the G20, which begins Saturday in Rome. This is a definite offer that will bring to the attention of developing countries COP 26 in Glasgow from November 1, 19 major world economies other than the European Union. At least $ 20 billion may have gone missing, but in the meantime, reports from US President Joe Biden, the commission’s chairman Ursula van der Leyen and Russian President Vladimir Putin have revealed a kind of run-up climate to over-providers.

The European Union and member states are major contributors to climate funding

According to Van der Leyen, 80% of climate-harmful emissions come from countries, but firm commitments are needed, and the G20 could provide $ 100 billion a year for the next ‘climate fund’ to combat climate change, climate adaptation and mitigation, not by 2023. According to the EU CEO, the EU and its member states are already the largest contributors to over $ 25 billion a year in climate funding. The Union is on track to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. With 60% economic growth, we have already reduced emissions by more than 31% compared to the 1990s. ” , Merkel and Scholes want to send a strong signal in the fight against climate change.

$ 555 billion climate investment from the United States

The United States is playing high and announces a $ 555 billion climate investment in the contract to build Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” project for the restart. Moreover, the largest single investment in the history of our clean energy economy, the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 is “reminiscent of the goal of reducing it by at least 10 times the size of a gigaton or billion metric tons.” The law was ever passed by Congress. According to Biden’s ambassador for climate, COP26, John Kerry could represent a “victory” for the environment and life on this planet, but we must act now.

Russia: Carbon neutrality is expected by 2060

As for Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is ready to cooperate with other countries on energy security, the fight against climate change and tackling imbalances in the world economy. On November 8, Putin explained that Gasprom would replenish Russian gas reserves, so it could “gradually” increase gas levels in storage facilities in Austria and Germany. Autumn-winter period. Putin also discussed protecting the environment with the National Security Council, considering G20 and COP26. “In COP26, there are a lot of topics on the agenda. Today we will face them, too,” Putin explained, recently setting Russia’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, without stating his goals for his country.

China: Zero emissions but only by 2030

Considering the start of the COP26 conference, China also put forward an expected plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Guardian underlines that “this shows little progress compared to the ambitions previously announced by China, disappointing the audience of the basic climate talks.” According to a plan put forward by the UN, “emissions will reach a peak in 2030 and fall to net zero three decades later.” The main focus of the talks.