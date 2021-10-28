Maneskin lives in New York, mad prom model Stones

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 28 – Under the motto “Italy does it better,” Manskin is making his New York musical debut with flying colors. With a concert sold out at the Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan, where the wild Italian band, formed by Damiano David (vocals), Victoria De Angelis (bass), Thomas Raggi (guitar) and Ethan Turchio (drums), drove the audience into a frenzy. Almost an hour and a half. With its genderless style, dressed in red and purple unafraid to defy superstition, among provocations and throwbacks among the audience, the Italian band Fab Four, whose combined age is not yet a hundred years old, has raised the flag of Italian rock, proving that it has all the qualifications to become an international and foreign success. 13 songs in the lineup, plus debuts, including songs like Zitti e buona (which they won at Eurovision), Mammamia, In nome del Padre, and Beggin (the cover of the year-round hit. 60 Years of the American group Four Seasons) Manskin moved on stage with the same confidence and confidence as the rock greats. To associate them with the Rolling Stones’ spontaneity with Damiano as a new generation of Mick Jagger. And it’s no coincidence that the band will open a Stones concert on November 6 in Las Vegas. With a track similar to that of the Beatles, the band landed in the US and entered the homes of millions of Americans thanks to the clip on the nightly talk show, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed Beggin and Mammamia’. The Beatles did the same in 1964 introducing themselves on the stage of The Ed Sullivan Show and they also hit a spot in the US thanks to a cover, Twist and Shout. Before his performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on the same stage as a rock memorial as the Rolling Stones, Maneskin will be on November 1st at the Roxy Theater in West Hollywood in Los Angeles. And in the evening, it includes news that the unstoppable race now also includes a nomination for the American Music Awards with Beggin in the Trending Song category. (Dealing).

