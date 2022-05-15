Extra curtains and mosquito nets, buy with the eco-bonus to save on air conditioning

Bologna, May 15, 2022 – Il the heat It gets more urgent and summer is upon us. But, between rising energy prices and Invoices spinning, running air conditioner It can get expensive and can be felt at the end of the month. Taking advantage of the perks wave for energy efficiency in buildings, but there trick To stop the problem and avoid further cost increases: Invest in Curtains, blinds, or mosquito nets.

structures that sheltering from the sun Reducing the temperature increase and then falling within the solutions that can improve energy performance of buildings. Thus, to combat expensive heat and energy, it is possible to resort to50% eco bonus or 110% “super bonus”which can Includes product purchase, installation and certification costs.

Learn more: 2022 Rewards for Improving Home Energy Performance

Bonus requirements: Enea parameters and CE certification

The purchase of structures that darken the house by resorting to tax relief tools is allowed only in full compliance with the rules established by themInes (National Agency for Energy, Environment and New Technologies).

Therefore Noin falls within the possibility of bonus or all do-it-yourself products or other incompatible fixtures and furnishings.

What are the structures: blinds and blinds

Among the structures through which the reward can be accessed, both appear dark elementsBoth solar shieldssuch as blinds and blinds.

The former, like roller blinds and blinds, can be attached to windows, but only if they are equipped CE . Certificate which certify its energy efficiency. On the other hand, the latter can be applied indoors or outdoors or installed on windows and should be adjustable. Specifically, from Umbrellas To roll the tarpaulin. From roller blinds to Veniceeven to canopy curtains.

Mosquito nets: Here’s what’s allowed

They are also allowed mosquito netsAlways If they correspond to the same parameters In particular, if it conforms to the standard Uni Inn 14501 (which certifies the value of the total solar transmission factor, along with the type of protected glass surface, to not exceed 0.35).