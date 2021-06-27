Europeans, an opinion journalist, denounces: “Persisted and insulted by fans”.

When enthusiasm leads to excess. That’s what happened yesterday to Valentina Besti, RAI journalist and face of Unomattina, who yesterday was reporting in Rome for Tg1 (release at 1.30pm) among fans in the fan zone. The poses were viewed thousands of times: choirs, joy, flags. Only then did everything deteriorate, as Besti said in a detailed post on Instagram: “Yesterday before calling the news, a small group of people gathered behind me. Then as the minutes passed, mainly young and old were added. Children encouraged by their parents to approach the journalist and camera, and I tried They were expelled, but the situation deteriorated with shouting and pushing.”