Football at Annalisa’s feet, Cambiasso appreciates it and Dawidwich dares: “Let’s swap shirts”

Everyone is crazy about Annalisa. And it’s not just the fans at his concerts. The Italian pop star has also sent the football world into a tizzy. L'”trance“To stay in his repertoire, there are plenty. Just ask. Genoawho has caused a stir on social media in recent hours with the club’s shirt bearing his name, Complete with likes from Cambiaso. “What you’ve all been waiting for”Great joy for the fans Always worried about Gudmundsson’s futureIn ecstasy too. Davidovich Verona, who in an interview with Sky Sport He made a real statement.

Dawidovic: “I love Annalisa, maybe we’ll swap shirts”

From sports to hobbies Dawidovic revealed his passion, such as Italian music.: “I love it, I’ve been to the Verona Arena twice, during the season I can’t go to the concerts but I love Annalisa very much, she is often broadcast on the radio and I think all Italians love her.“ Then a joke: “Should I give him my shirt? Maybe we can swap.”” Well, maybe he misunderstood the concept of “Mon Amour”. In the meantime, the player hopes to have a successful season like the singer’s phrases. The defender, after failing at the European Championship with Poland, will have to win Zanetti’s trust: “I’m happy here, some offers can always come, but as long as I’m here I’ll do my job to the best of my ability. We have to think about playing good football and avoiding taking risks. How do I behave in the league? The dressing room, I want to feel comfortable, I really like to joke, and I don’t want to put pressure on the team.” – Revealed. In the meantime, he just joined the rest of the group, hoping that the season will be “beautiful.”

Annalisa and the Lazio and Genoa choirs

Annalisa’s songs come to mind so often that you can’t get them out. Example? His latest hit brought San RemoWhich gave it the third place in the ranking. It is very popular, so much so that it has become Stadium choir, as did Lazio’s ultras.: “And in Lazio, Lazio, Lazio I will leave even if I don’t know when I will return but I need your encouragement. I shout, I shout, I support you and I will never back down, or get back on the train.”. It wasn’t the first time, just go back a season, always a destination for Marassi. Genoa fans adapt and sing “Bellissima”. And it certainly achieved good results.