Announcing the new event on Nintendo Switch games, very soon – Nerd4.life

new Nintendo Direct Coming and it’s very close: as it often happens with the Kyoto house, also in this case the notice was minimal and the new presentation event was in Nintendo Switch games It has been announced and scheduled Tomorrow September 23, 2021.

In Italy, the new Nintendo Direct will be held at 00:00, or Midnight between September 23 and 24, 2021 It will be a 40-minute presentation all about the new games coming to the Nintendo Switch. Among well-known titles and surprises, the new Nintendo Direct will focus on upcoming titles This winterSo, this is short-term news for the Nintendo console.

As usual, we don’t have details on the contents of the event, but we can expect updates on games that have already been announced, such as Metroid Dread, Shin Megami Tensei 5, Pokémon Shining Diamond, Shining Pearl but also Pokémon Legends: Arceus that is part of the winter period as well as surprises potential H Release dates and trailers For addresses already known.

The hope is that there may also be room for the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2Even if it isn’t easy to get on your list of must-have titles this winter. Of course, we’ll follow up on Nintendo Direct on these pages as well, In Derita So Twitch And to report the news and information that will come from the show, follow it with us.