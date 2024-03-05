March 5, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“Enough! I told everyone so…”

“Enough! I told everyone so…”

Lorelei Reese March 5, 2024 2 min read

friendship Born in a house Big brother between Anita Olivieri and Giuseppe Garibaldi Has he really reached the end of the line? After facing an episode full of clashes and misunderstandings, the two young rivals finally decide to confront each other to try to clarify each other once and for all.

Compare Anita Olivieri and Giuseppe Garibaldi

the Big brother The long awaited one has arrived Comparison between Anita Olivieri and Giuseppe Garibaldi. After clarifying his position during the last episode of Reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorinithe young competitor decided so Dealing with the situation Live with your adventure companion:

I don't want to come back to us, I don't care anymore, enough! I told everyone, that's enough here, we live abroad because I want to try this thing abroad, and I don't want to spoil everything more. I didn't say it was over. You know how I am, and you can't change me… You came to attack me… I don't care what others think about our relationship. I don't want to explain and then argue again. I love you the same way, but I decided to live it up. Not long, we're calm. I want to be with you, but I don't want to fight. I can not do that.

Read also
Alfonso Signorini rebukes Anita Olivieri live on GF

To echo it Garibaldi He said, clearly sorry for the situation:

In my opinion we should have been tighter and instead we are destroying ourselves. Maybe it's fatigue…After we discussed this, if you come to hug me…it'll be over. I never asked you to change.

Find out the latest news on Big brother.

See also  First Division - Calcio returned yesterday in New York. the report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Nominations for Episode 41 – Big Brother 2023

March 5, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“Does Salvini want to build the longest bridge in the world? But who cares” – Corriere.it

March 4, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“I'm thinking about getting red hair and bangs.”

March 4, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

In 2024, China seeks to imitate GDP by 5% but defense grows by 7.2%

March 5, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Enough! I told everyone so…”

March 5, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Tonight's brilliant corridor of the Chinese space station is visible to the naked eye, evidence

March 5, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

The strange and eye-catching helmet of Team Visma cyclists

March 5, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt