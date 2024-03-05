“Enough! I told everyone so…”

friendship Born in a house Big brother between Anita Olivieri and Giuseppe Garibaldi Has he really reached the end of the line? After facing an episode full of clashes and misunderstandings, the two young rivals finally decide to confront each other to try to clarify each other once and for all.

Compare Anita Olivieri and Giuseppe Garibaldi

the Big brother The long awaited one has arrived Comparison between Anita Olivieri and Giuseppe Garibaldi. After clarifying his position during the last episode of Reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorinithe young competitor decided so Dealing with the situation Live with your adventure companion:

I don't want to come back to us, I don't care anymore, enough! I told everyone, that's enough here, we live abroad because I want to try this thing abroad, and I don't want to spoil everything more. I didn't say it was over. You know how I am, and you can't change me… You came to attack me… I don't care what others think about our relationship. I don't want to explain and then argue again. I love you the same way, but I decided to live it up. Not long, we're calm. I want to be with you, but I don't want to fight. I can not do that.

Read also

Alfonso Signorini rebukes Anita Olivieri live on GF

To echo it Garibaldi He said, clearly sorry for the situation:

In my opinion we should have been tighter and instead we are destroying ourselves. Maybe it's fatigue…After we discussed this, if you come to hug me…it'll be over. I never asked you to change.

Find out the latest news on Big brother.