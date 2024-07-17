Canale 5, a new fairy tale with Alessandra Mastronardi and a highly anticipated return: the most popular actor

Alessandra Mastronardi

Alessandra Mastronardi returns to Canale 5 with a new drama, when will we see her again? In addition, she is also a very popular actress among viewers. This is who she is.

The new TV schedule is in full development. They arrive from September. Channel 5 Many exciting reality and fiction programs, including affirmations and attractive news. Alessandra Mastronardi She is a beloved Italian actress, and has proven throughout these years that she has all the tools to conquer the audience.

How do we forget him? Eva Cudicini In fiction Cesaroni. Questlema It will return to television for a seventh season.But will Alessandra be there? There is no news about this yet. But for now it can be confirmed that she is a beautiful actress after the success From the student On Ray 1, back to top Channel 5.

Channel 5, Mastronardi and a famous actor return to television

he is called Game rule The new fantasy that will appear as the protagonist Alessandra Mastronardi. We don’t have any information yet about the plot but we do know that the story will be divided into: Four eveningsAfter a break, Alessandra returns to television to give us a character that is certainly rich in diversity. nuances. But she’s not the only one who will be a surprise next TV season. An expected actor is returning to drama, who is he? We are talking about Baby Fiorello, One of the most talented actors in Italian cinema and television. As always, his work is meticulously executed down to the smallest detail. Fresh from the huge success of Regia For the movie The strangeness of love. From the next TV season it will land on Canale 5 with The Corsaro BrothersA series divided into four evenings inspired by novels. Except for Toscano.

Ready to get passionate about a new character? Many new features are rich. MediasetThe network is ready to give the audience many evenings full of great news and returns. As always, various reality shows such as Big brother. Friends, men and women They will be back to keep the most loyal fans company. Among the new features is the return of the mole On Canale 5 double edition of temptation islandThe latter is currently airing and offers remarkable captivating insights. These are the hottest months and for this reason the various programs are on pause. However, the pause is a valid point. a tool Evaluation to understand which projects shown on TV were picked up the most. attention From the audience. Does the latter miss the different characters, the heroes of the entire television year? It is certainly among the reference points Maria De FilippiWe miss her more than anyone. We just have to wait for the next ones. InformationTo find out who will accompany us in addition to those mentioned above throughout the winter. We are sure that each of them will be able to provide us with funny scenes and moments. unique.