Emirates News Agency – Israeli Minister: Israeli-Emirati space projects, including the moon mission, will enhance education and address urgent issues

A senior Israeli official said that bilateral agreements between Israel and the UAE for joint space projects, including the lunar mission, will support education and help address pressing issues such as desertification and climate change.

Orit Farkash-Hacohen said that the memorandum of understanding signed between the two space agencies in the two countries will pave the way for cooperation on some specific projects such as “Beresheet 2,” the Israeli lunar mission scheduled for launch in 2024. The Israeli Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.

In an exclusive interview with Emirates News Agency (WAM) shortly after her arrival in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon, she said: “I am even more proud that we are not just signing a billboard. [accordo], but we’ve used the past few months to identify people from both ministries to work on specific projects [come Beresheet 2]. ”

The UAE Space Agency announced, on Wednesday, the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Israel Space Agency to enhance cooperation in the field of scientific research, space exploration and knowledge transfer to accelerate economic growth and human progress.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and President of the UAE Space Agency, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Farkash Hacohen.

Farkash-Hacohen went on to say that Beresheet 2 is essentially an educational project in cooperation with space agencies from both countries to launch a spacecraft to the moon. The minister said that the scientific images transmitted by the spacecraft will help students in both countries learn about the moon and provide broader lessons in space sciences.

Beresheet 2 is Israel’s second attempt to reach the moon. Beresheet’s first mission, which took off in 2019 to land on the moon, was almost successful, but minutes before its landing it crashed onto the lunar surface.

The UAE’s space programs have already attracted global attention. The Hope probe was launched in July 2020, and was successfully placed in orbit around Mars on February 9, 2021, marking the entry of the Arab world into the global space race and placing the UAE as the first Arab country and the fifth in the world. to reach the red planet.

Earlier this month, the UAE announced a new Emirati interplanetary mission to launch in 2028, with the main goal of exploring the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, the source of most of the meteorites that struck Earth. The spacecraft will embark on a five-year journey of 3.6 billion kilometers, which will see it perform gravity-assist maneuvers by orbiting first Venus, then Earth to build the velocity needed to reach the main asteroid belt, which is outside Mars.

The Israeli minister added that the second cooperation project between Israel and the UAE is the “Venus” satellite, which was launched in 2017, and is a joint project between Israel and France. “Now we want the UAE to join this project. It will be a very interesting project in cooperation with three countries.”

Farkash-Hacohen said the data from this satellite will help with precision agriculture, water monitoring and control of desertification. “All of these areas are very important to both countries. We are dealing with the challenges of farming in a desert climate in the midst of the global climate crisis. I hope this benefits everyone,” he said.

The third is also the Satellite Project, which is another educational project to promote coexistence between Arab and non-Arab students in Israel. “We hope that the UAE will also be able to cooperate in this project with a message of peace,” he added.

Asked about the most important project, the minister said, “All these are equally important. They bring not only economic benefits through knowledge exchange, but also social benefits by influencing both peoples.”

This is Farkash Hacohen’s first visit to the United Arab Emirates. “First of all, it looks like a beautiful country, very modern and upscale. I have high hopes for this visit and am sure I will not be disappointed.”

It will participate in the Space Week activities at Expo 2020 Dubai. “Expo 2020 is a great platform to connect with countries and people all over the world,” he said.

