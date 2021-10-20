World class track, Martina Fidanza Zero Queen: It’s gold

At the Rubiks track, the 21-year-old from Bergamo, daughter of former pro Giovanni, dominated the Test with an attack 5 laps ago. Silver for Dutchman Van der Doyen and bronze for America Valente

Italy’s first gold in the track cycling world championships at the French track Roubaix. Waiting for the second round of the men’s quartet pulled by Gana, the 21-year-old from Bergamo Martina Fidanza reigns at zero, a 15km race on the track with a final sprint, thanks to an attack 5 laps from the finish. Silver for Dutchman Van der Doyen and bronze for America Valente. In 2017, another blue victory with Rachel Barbieri.

The youngest daughter of Giovanni, a former professional in the ’90s, Fidanza works for the family team (Isolmant Premac Vittoria) run by father and mother Nadia, a pillar of the four-man chase team. In 2020, he won the European title. Another title, another, for coach Dino Salvoldi, more than 250 medals in his career, which Federciclismo has already decided to replace at the end of the World Cup!

the words “It was a completely unexpected ending, I didn’t really think about coming on my own – Martina Fidanza admitted in tears immediately after the success -: It was a great race, such a beautiful passion, I feel like I’m living a dream. If they had told me yesterday, I wouldn’t believe it… With five laps left , I realized that they were hesitating behind them and said to myself ‘Do my best to the end.’ And I did it.. “.

