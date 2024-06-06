Economic agenda for June 7, 2024

Todd crossed out. Focus on US employment data
Shareholders meetings to approve the 2023 financial statements
Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the first quarter of 2024
Capital increase
- Work is underway to increase capital Doxy. The process is scheduled to end on June 20, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until June 14.
Oba
- A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by SGG Holding for the shares is underway Says Jeter. The process will end on June 21, 2024.
- A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell II for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavi Systems. The process will end on July 19, 2024.
Government bonds
- The Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of BOTs Which will be released on June 12, 2024.
total economy
Europe
- Bill (Final) for the first quarter of 2024 (11.00 am). Consensus: +0.3% S/F; +0.4% YoY (prelims).
Germany
- Industrial production Until April 2024 (or 08.00). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m.
- Trade balance (Seasonally adjusted) in April 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: €22.5 billion.
Japan
- Home consumption In April 2024 (01.30 AM). Consensus: +0.6% y/y.
United State
- New non-farm employees In May 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 185 thousand units.
- Unemployment rate In May 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 3.9%.
- Hourly wages Maggio 2024 (raw 14.30). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m.
