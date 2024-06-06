Economic agenda for June 7, 2024

Todd crossed out. Focus on US employment data

Italian Stock Exchange

Business Square

Shareholders meetings to approve the 2023 financial statements

Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the first quarter of 2024

Capital increase

Work is underway to increase capital Doxy. The process is scheduled to end on June 20, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until June 14.

Oba

A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by SGG Holding for the shares is underway Says Jeter . The process will end on June 21, 2024.

Government bonds

The Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of BOTs Which will be released on June 12, 2024.

total economy

Europe

Bill (Final) for the first quarter of 2024 (11.00 am). Consensus: +0.3% S/F; +0.4% YoY (prelims).

Germany

Industrial production Until April 2024 (or 08.00). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m.

Until April 2024 (or 08.00). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m. Trade balance (Seasonally adjusted) in April 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: €22.5 billion.

Japan

Home consumption In April 2024 (01.30 AM). Consensus: +0.6% y/y.

United State

New non-farm employees In May 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 185 thousand units.

In May 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 185 thousand units. Unemployment rate In May 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 3.9%.

In May 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 3.9%. Hourly wages Maggio 2024 (raw 14.30). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m.



