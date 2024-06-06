Illaria Sallis posts first video on social media from house arrest: “I will fight against the extreme right and their discriminatory policies”







“A big thank you” to everyone who supported her, an awareness that her battle is far from over. Ilaria Salis posted her first video on Instagram while under house arrest in Hungary. The teacher, who was in jail until a few days ago, is running in the European elections with the Green-Left coalition. “Unfortunately, today I’m still in Hungary – Challis says in the video – I’ve been arrested HouseI want to wear this Bracelet Electronic I have to connect with the authorities for a few hours a day, and the trial against me continues and I risk 24 years in prison, for which I will say that my battle is not quite over. Well the shape has changed but I’m still there“.

The 39-year-old Italian opponent said, “Actually I’m not a professional politician, I’ve always done politics in other contexts, from the grassroots, I’m a dangerous teacher, you know I’m against fascism. Unfortunately this arrest has turned my life completely upside down in the last year and a half. , made her run: “I want all the people in Europe to put up with this Circumstances Off Injustice This category is not left alone.”

“I want to fight for it too ok A An education Quality, to radically change the material conditions of life, and Opposite The ok Terrorists and their discriminatory policies. Having experienced it firsthand – he concludes – I love unity and am not afraid to be a guiding light for Europe. I hope to hug you in Italy as soon as possible.