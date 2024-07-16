The Audi A5 era begins with the name Sport

Stylish look The Audi A4 will be permanently discontinued to make way for the new car. Audi A5The first model to be based on the new PPC (Premium Platform Combustion) platform, a four-ring architecture for cars with a longitudinal front-mounted combustion engine. The new A5 features design Much more Athlete Compared to the previous A4. There is Berlin It has a very sloping roof, with an integrated spoiler, while the tailgate is reminiscent of the Sportback variants. The A5 is no less sporty. Avantwith a very dynamic appearance thanks to the almost horizontal rear window and spoiler To the roof. In both models, there is a light strip connecting the headlights, while at the bottom you can see the rectangular exhaust tips. Before It is dominated by a three-dimensional honeycomb grille and sharp headlights.

Communicating with Light – Talking about lights, new Audi A5 The second generation of technology is based on OLED screenwhich is the same as in the Q6 e-tron. The tail lights communicate with the surroundings by exploiting Car-to-X interaction and preemptively warn following drivers in the event of dangers: the lights use warning symbols that are activated in critical driving or traffic situations or if certain predictive assistance functions (e.g. emergency braking) are activated. The eight o’clock position Luminous Signatures For the daytime running lights of the LED headlights and OLED lights, they can be selected via the multimedia system or via a smartphone app.

Advanced mild hybrid car – the new Audi A5 First time technology mild hybrid plus With 48 volts, it supports the combustion engine to improve efficiency. The so-called basic Transmission Generator (PGT), which consists of an electric motor integrated with the gearbox, power electronics, a dedicated cooling system and an actuator. The PGT increases the electricity dose in the Audi mild hybrid, reducing consumption and CO2 emissions but also contributing to maximum driving. 24 CV @ 230 Nm Of the pair. During deceleration, it acts as an electric generator, allowing electro-hydraulic braking: Electrical engine It handles most everyday braking operations, working together or entrusting the remaining medium and high-intensity decelerations to conventional brakes only.

da 150 a 367 biography – Open A5 range is turbo 2.0 TFSI And 150 hpalong with the S tronic dual-clutch transmission and is also offered in the da model. 204 CV (In this case also with all-wheel drive.) In all likelihood in Italy, where the A5 will arrive around End of 2024The preferred engine would be 2.0 TDI And 204 CVwhich uses mild hybrid plus technology and reduces emissions by 10 g/km and consumption by 0.38 l/100 km. The four-cylinder engine, plus a dual-clutch gearbox, is available with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Its presence at the top of the range is confirmed Q5equipped with V6 TFSI engine The 3.0-litre, 367 hp engine is powered by a single variable-beam turbocharger and is also equipped with MHEV plus technology, which translates into 0.74 litres per 100 kilometres less fuel consumption and 17 g/km less CO2. On the A5 Sport model, four wheel drive As standard, it is accompanied by a rear differential, capable of distributing torque between the two wheels to contain cornering and improve agility.

Digital stage -The new one Interior The Audi digital platform, which the brand describes as a “digital theater,” consists of an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a digital display. curved screen With OLED technology for the 14.5-inch multimedia system, which is also complemented by another 10.9-inch screen dedicated to the passenger integrated into the dashboard.Front display screen It has been radically renewed and provides information related to both vehicle dynamics (speed and active assistance systems) and other useful information such as navigator instructions or multimedia data. All systems “work” on the new system. building electronics h3 1.2 Which, through five IT platforms, controls and processes all the vehicle’s functions thanks to its great computing power.