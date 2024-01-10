Economic agenda for January 11, 2024

MEF puts BTP for three years. Focus on US inflation data
Offering government bonds
Italy
- Issuance February 2027 (Total Annual Coupon: 2.95%; ISBN: To be assigned). The amount is between 3.75 and 4 billion euros.
Italian Stock Exchange
Dividend
Oba
- An overall voluntary takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Cometa for the shares is underway Italy services. The process will end on January 12, 2024.
- The total offer takeover (OPA) promoted by CVA EOS for the shares is in progress refresh. The process will end on January 19, 2024.
Capital increase
- Work is underway to increase capital Vianini. The process is scheduled to end on January 19, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until January 15.
- Work is underway to increase capital Ulysses Biomed. The process is scheduled to end on January 22, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until January 16.
total economy
Italy
- Industrial production From November 2023 (at 10.00). Consensus: -0.2% m/m.
Spain
- Industrial production In November 2023 (09.00 AM). Consensus: Second
United State
- Guide for Consumer prices December 2023 (raw 14.30). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +3.3% a/a.
- Guide for Consumer prices (excluding food and energy) in December 2023 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +3.8% YoY.
- Weekly orders for Unemployment benefits (raw 14.30). Consensus: 210 miles.
