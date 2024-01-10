Economic agenda for January 10, 2024

MEF places BOT annually
to Eduardo Fagnani
9 Gen 2024 Raw 16:57
Italian Stock Exchange
Oba
- An overall voluntary takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Cometa for the shares is underway Italy services. The process will end on January 12, 2024.
- The total offer takeover (OPA) promoted by CVA EOS for the shares is in progress refresh. The process will end on January 19, 2024.
Capital increase
- Work is underway to increase capital Vianini. The process is scheduled to end on January 19, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until January 15.
- Work is underway to increase capital Ulysses Biomed. The process is scheduled to end on January 22, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until January 16.
Offering government bonds
Italy
- Issuance The BOT expires on January 14, 2025 (annual). Amount offered: 8 billion euros.
Germany
- Issuance Government bonds maturing in February 2034 (Decade). Maximum amount: 5 billion euros.
total economy
Italy
- Retail From November 2023 (at 10.00). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m.
France
- Industrial production From November 2023 (or 08.45). Consensus: 0.0% m/m.
United State
- Warehouse stocks From November 2023 (at 16.00). Consensus: -0.2% m/m.
- Weekly supplies of Petroleum (raw 16.30).
