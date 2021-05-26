Xiaomi has been removed (updated) from the US blacklist

Earlier this week, a US court issued an official ruling: Siomi has been officially removed from the infamous American blacklist, Cancels the name of the Department of Defense of the CCMC or the Communist Chinese Military Company.

Xiaomi won against the United States

In other words, China’s technology company was removed from the government’s business block list, which imposed restrictions on any company buying or holding shares in the United States. Brand shared it “The United States District Court for the District of Columbia issued the final order releasing the company name as CCMC by the United States Department of Defense.“. This order was placed on Tuesday 25th May 2021.

The official statement of the company is as follows:

Siomi (“Company”) is pleased to announce that at 4:09 pm (Eastern Standard Time), May 25, 2021, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia issued a firm order revoking the company name. “Communist Chinese Military Agency” (CCMC) from the United States Department of Defense. By revoking the position, the court duly removed all restrictions on the ability of American persons to purchase or hold shares in the company. The company is grateful for the trust and support of its global users, partners, staff and stakeholders. It reaffirms that it is an open, transparent, public business and independently managed company. The company continues to provide reliable consumer electronics products and services to its users, and builds incredible prices at reasonable prices so that everyone in the world can enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

For those who do not know, Siomi It had to face various pressures from the US government (similar to the one Hawaii received); Nevertheless, it faced a trade embargo, which led to the disruption of its supply chain.

In particular, the sentence comes in the wake of a reversal of what Donald Trump’s order was done at the end and a move to the Beijing Biden administration. It has been filed in court that the smartphone maker and the US government will now agree to resolve their current dispute by putting an end to this contentious conflict between Xiaomi and Washington.

Xiaomi saves, but Hawaii …

Unfortunately, obstacles persist in Ren Zhengfei’s Colossus; The Hawaii telephone division seems to have collapsed almost systematically and there seems to be no brightness on the horizon. How does it end?

Siomi

Skills