September 22, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Donna gets sick on board and dies after emergency landing, misfortune for other passengers

September 22, 2021

aircraft model British Airways forced to carry out a forced landing In Uzbekistan after a A passenger fell ill on the plane. The 83-year-old woman died shortly after arriving in the capital, Tashkent. Flight BA260 departed Islamabad (Pakistan) at 00:38 on Wednesday and was scheduled to depart for London Heathrow Airport. However, according to Uzbek media reports, the Boeing 777 had to make an emergency landing exactly two hours and 50 minutes after the start of the flight. Other passengers were taken off the plane and were waiting at the former Soviet state terminal, on the border with Afghanistan. «We are so sorry, this flight has been diverted to Tashkent», he reads a message carried by the British Airways flight tracker.

It is expected that the trip will continue to London after completing the necessary procedures. The identity or nationality of the woman has not been announced at this time. An airport official told the Russian news agency TASS that the passenger was «The captain heard and decided to make an emergency landing in Tashkent». «Right after that, the passenger died»said the unnamed official. The flight was delayed after a «Technical problem» While refueling on the flight, according to Uzbek media.

A special exemption had to be granted to a local engineer to repair a faulty pump in a Boeing 777, an aircraft not usually seen in Tashkent. After the repairs, the crew’s hours ended and they were ordered to rest before being given the go-ahead to continue the interrupted flight.

