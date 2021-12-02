Dominique Paris and Christoph Enrhofer look for a coup – OA Sport

Click here to update the live broadcast

Program, schedules and TV – Italy’s past matches at Beaver Creek – World Cup standings – Italy teams

Good evening friends of OA sports and you are welcome Live broadcast of the first giant giant in Beaver Creek (Colorado, USA) Valid for the 2021-2022 Men’s Alpine Ski World Cup. The very long weekend on Birds of Prey begins, where we’ll see four races, all fast.

This evening, at 7.45pm Italian time (11.45am local time), we will start with the Super-G 1, which will be repeated tomorrow. While Saturday and Sunday there will be two servitudes. One today will be used as a recovery for what didn’t happen last weekend at Lake Louise.

This is the first Super G of the season, on a speed-enhancing track. Favorites will be the usual names. In the front row, of course, we have Dominik Paris with Christof Innerhofer. Against them are a large group of fierce opponents. Starting with the winner of the origin of Lake Louise, Matthias Meyer, with the usual Vincent Krischmay and Pete Fuse above all. For our colours, we will also see Mattia Cass, Emmanuel Pozzi, Matteo Marsaglia, Guglielmo Busca, Riccardo Tonetti, Niccol Moltini and Pietro Zazzi.

Beaver Creek’s first super giant will begin at 7.45pm CET. OA Sport brings you the live written broadcast of the race, so you don’t miss even a second of Circo Bianco’s show on Birds of Prey.

Photo: La Presse