June 26, 2022

"No to a vaccine, I'm giving up the US Open"

Mirabelle Hunt June 26, 2022

London, England) – No step back on the vaccine fight covid from Novak Djokoviceven if it would cost him (as now unless the rules change in the meantime) to participate in US Open. authorities United StateIn fact, they kept it Duty to vaccinate For those who want to enter the country, this will prevent Djokovic from playing the last role strong hit this season.

He’s already missed the Australian Open

When asked, at a press conference before Wimbledonwhether he remained in the positions that cost him already expulsion from australia And not to participate in the Open World Championships on fields MelbourneDjokovic replied with a “yes” instead of Established. “So far, taking into account conditions Serbian hero added –I am not allowed to enter States. I’d like to go there and play there, but now It is not possible. So it’s all beyond that Stimulate To do a good job here at Wimbledon. There is not much I can do – he finished – Until now give up. This depends on US government not from me”.

