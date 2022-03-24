March 24, 2022

Discovery+ is available for LG Smart TVs

Lorelei Reese March 24, 2022

After launching in the United States and Canada, at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 respectively, discovery + is also available for LG smart TVs in Italy and other European countries


After launching in the United States and Canada, at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 respectively, the discovery + application for LG smart TVs is also available in Italy and other European countries: Denmark, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom and Sweden. LG TVs are compatible with at least webOS version 4.0 (from 2018 onwards). Discovery+ is a streaming service focused on “realistic entertainment”, which also offers Eurosport channels (at an additional cost), documentaries and other exclusive original content. Accessing Discover+ is also possible through voice commands (say “Discover plus”) directly from the Magic Remote.


Discovery+ arrived in Italy in January 2021 Since last June It is part of Amazon Prime Video Channels. The app is also available for Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV from 2017 onwards. Broadcast quality in Europe rises to 1080p. In the future, Discover+ will be combined into one app with HBO Max to make an impact The merger between Warner Media and Discovery Channel, which will become a single company under the name Warner Bros. Discovery.

Discovery + subscription starts at 4.99 € Per month For entertainment package and from 6.99 € per month For entertainment and sports. Annual subscription cost in a row €49.99 And the €69.99.

source: digital newsFlatpanels HD



