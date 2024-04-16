DiscoverEu 2024, 35 thousand free tickets for young travelers: who can apply and how

Milan – Free train travel toEurope. It's the opportunity it offers European Commission With the initiative Discover the European Union Which provides 35,500 permits for young people born between July 1, 2005 and June 30, 2006.

To get tickets, you must answer a six-question quiz on the website European Youth Portal. “The committee – explains a press release – will rank the candidates on the basis of their answers and will offer train tickets based on the ranking, within the limits of available tickets. Selected applicants will receive a free ticket for train travel in Europe between July 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025 for a maximum of 30 days.

In fact, the program makes it possible to purchase a ticket for a specific route or for an itinerary consisting of multiple trips, with a mechanism similar to that of Interrail. Beneficiaries, in addition to railway coupons, “will also receive Debit card With more than 40,000 discount options on public transportation, culture, accommodation, food, sports and other services in eligible countries.”

The initiative was launched in June 2018 and has so far allowed the distribution of 284,000 traffic tickets to young Europeans. The invitation is open to all citizens of the European Union and countries associated with the programme Erasmus+ programmeincluding Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Turkey