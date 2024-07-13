Ubisoft is experimenting with cardboard packaging for games, starting with Skull and Bones

In its latest annual report, Ubisoft outlined its strategies for reducing emissions, and among the French company’s various initiatives there is also the production of Cardboard packaging for toys, starting with Skull and Bones.

This is obviously a very sensitive issue and so the company’s approach has been somewhat cautious, in fact the only retail version of the pirate simulator that has been offered is Packed in cardboard It’s the PC version, which unsurprisingly only includes a code to download the game.

A similar solution was adopted with Just Dance 2023 Edition, which Ubisoft only distributed in a “code in box” version and thus Without including physical disk Inside the package.