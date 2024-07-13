July 13, 2024

Ubisoft is experimenting with cardboard packaging for games, starting with Skull and Bones

Gerald Bax July 13, 2024 2 min read

In its latest annual report, Ubisoft outlined its strategies for reducing emissions, and among the French company’s various initiatives there is also the production of Cardboard packaging for toys, starting with Skull and Bones.

This is obviously a very sensitive issue and so the company’s approach has been somewhat cautious, in fact the only retail version of the pirate simulator that has been offered is Packed in cardboard It’s the PC version, which unsurprisingly only includes a code to download the game.

A similar solution was adopted with Just Dance 2023 Edition, which Ubisoft only distributed in a “code in box” version and thus Without including physical disk Inside the package.

difficult compromise

As recently reported, Apple has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by about 60% over eight years, and every major company has had to take a clear stand on the issue. reduce emissionsBut when it comes to video games and their assembly component, the question is clearly a thorny one.

Ubisoft says a retail version of Skull and Bones for PC with cardboard packaging has been released. Cut emissions in half The production of the box is less expensive than the plastic version, but we continue to look for new solutions.

“This first development is part of an initiative to explore the possibilities of eco-design and reduce the use of plastic,” the French company said in a report.

See also  WhatsApp Increases Controls: Revolutionizing Chats, and How to Hide Everything

