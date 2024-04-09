April 10, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Diesel or electric 200-300 km per day?

Diesel or electric 200-300 km per day?

Karen Hines April 10, 2024 2 min read

La Volkswagen ID.4 (Photo: Volkswagen Newsroom).

Diesel or electric 200-300 km per day? Luca must choose a new car with which he can travel a distance of between 200 and 300 kilometers per day in the valleys of Trentino. filetreco He answers. We remind you that your emails should be sent to [email protected]

A question markI don't want to waste time charging if I travel for work: diesel or electric?

“CFill in order Your videosI have been following you for a while and now I am at a crossroads when choosing a new car…Diesel or electric? Every day for work I do 200 or 300 km on Trentino valleys My choice as an electric car is Volkswagen ID.4

By loading into the box at night, it is possible to get through the day without recharging Don't waste time? And also because on some days Find a column It's very difficult. Thank you, keep us updated as you do. Luca Vanoli

Diesel or electricity
Another photo of the Volkswagen ID.4 (Volkswagen Newsroom).

It depends primarily on the energy you charge with at home

Answer. It depends Compound energy at home. If we talk about the classics 3 kW, It is possible that charging overnight while the car is in the garage may not be enough. In the version with longer autonomy, 530 km, Volkswagen announces consumption 17.4 kW/100 km. Consumption increases significantly in extreme cold and on arduous roads. If we then introduce approx 25 kWh At night, for the distances indicated by Luca, autonomy will not be enough for us.
However, if the power used is increased (the ID.4 is recharged in AC power Fino and 11 kW), and perhaps benefit from the free increase to 6 kW at night and on holidays offered by it ARERA EXPERIENCE The situation is changing and the electric vehicle solution is definitely becoming viable. And also because with use, we begin to locate fast and ultra-fast public charging stations, which are found in Trentino More widespread than you might think. Which can guarantee a quick boost in any situation, since the ID.4 in question is refilled Fino and 175 kW.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

ECB interest rates, markets are certain: stop in April and cut in June. Now the focus is on the July move

April 9, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

GDP slowdown also affects money foreigners send home: Bank of Italy data

April 9, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Dismissal due to illness, now they can fire you in a second: if you send the certificate it will be the end

April 8, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Diesel or electric 200-300 km per day?

April 10, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Marina and Barbara Berlusconi on the red carpet for the movie Ennio Doris: “For Our Father”

April 10, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

See what will happen in the future of the universe! Here is the video

April 10, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Berrettini talks about being reborn after the Depression, while Benaghi announces wild cards for him and Fognini in Rome

April 10, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt