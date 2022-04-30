Devastating tornadoes hit Kansas – trail of devastation in Wichita

MeteoWeb

At least one tornado passed through an area WichitaAnd kansasIn the past few hours, it has damaged dozens of buildings. It seems that the site most affected at the moment is the site and more, which is located about 22 km east of Wichita. He explained that an estimated 50 to 100 buildings were damaged in the area CNN Jim Jonas, the city’s director of communications, in a phone interview.

City Manager Jennifer McCusland confirmed that one such facility affected was the YMCA Community Center in Andover. In addition to, “Several homes and cars were damagedexplained to CNN In a phone interview. “The biggest problem now is to clean the streets“.

The Wichita hurricane was one of several vortexes that made landfall in Kansas, according to Governor Laura Kelly, who declared a state of emergency. At 1:25 a.m. local time on Saturday, more than 20,000 homes and businesses in Kansas were without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

In total, they were reported on Friday 15 tornado14 of them in kansas or Nebraska, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center. Another typhoon was reported in Florida.

In addition, there have been more than 70 reports of wind damage and more than 50 reports of hail. In Enterprise, Kansas, a suit with a diameter of up to 10 cm was recorded (photo in scroll gallery above).