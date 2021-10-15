October 15, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Indonesia's goals on all fronts - OA Sport

Determined men’s quarter-finals and women’s semi-finals – OA Sport

Karen Hines October 15, 2021 1 min read

The Thomas and Uber Badminton Cup Finals, is the most prestigious team tournament, for males and females respectively, in the world, comparable in importance to the World Cup: on the sixth day of competitions, The group stage for men concludes And they argue Women’s Quarter-finals.

Thomas Cup

in a group C China triumphed over the top by beating India 4-1, but both qualified for the quarter-finals, while in group d Japan beat Malaysia 4-1, but in this case also both qualify for the quarter-finals, and finally the match between Canada and England was not played due to England’s abandonment of the tournament.

group C
China and India 4-1

group d
Japan – Malaysia 4-1
Canada and England Undisputed for England

Quarter-final program
Indonesia and Malaysia
Denmark and India
Thailand and China
South Korea and Japan

uber cup

three from today Quarter-finals expires in 3-0: The Japan wipes out India Tomorrow he will challenge South Korea that got rid of the landowners in DenmarkFinally, the China destroys Chinese Taipei. To face the Chinese in the semi-finals will be Thailand, beating Indonesia 3-2.

Quarter-finals
Japan and India 3-0
South Korea – Denmark 3-0
Thailand – Indonesia 3-2
China – China Taipei 3-0

semi-final program
Japan and South Korea
Thailand and China

Photo: La Presse

See also  Mortgages: Save 20,000 euros on home purchase if you choose the right property at the right time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

What happens and how do you defend yourself?

October 14, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Green Pass, you’ll do that in the next few hours.” A desperate move to prevent chaos? – Free daily

October 14, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Sardinia, Volutia wins regional continuity for seven months: starting from 15 October. But reservation or information is impossible

October 14, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

Climate, a landmark judgment in France: the country condemned to “compensate for non-compliance with carbon dioxide reduction commitments”

October 15, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Regini: Defendants should be informed, Egyptian 007 trial suspended – Ultima Ora

October 15, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Determined men’s quarter-finals and women’s semi-finals – OA Sport

October 15, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Helbiz brought the NFL to Italy

October 15, 2021 Lorelei Reese