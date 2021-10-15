Determined men’s quarter-finals and women’s semi-finals – OA Sport

The Thomas and Uber Badminton Cup Finals, is the most prestigious team tournament, for males and females respectively, in the world, comparable in importance to the World Cup: on the sixth day of competitions, The group stage for men concludes And they argue Women’s Quarter-finals.
Thomas Cup
in a group C China triumphed over the top by beating India 4-1, but both qualified for the quarter-finals, while in group d Japan beat Malaysia 4-1, but in this case also both qualify for the quarter-finals, and finally the match between Canada and England was not played due to England’s abandonment of the tournament.
group C
China and India 4-1
group d
Japan – Malaysia 4-1
Canada and England Undisputed for England
Quarter-final program
Indonesia and Malaysia
Denmark and India
Thailand and China
South Korea and Japan
uber cup
three from today Quarter-finals expires in 3-0: The Japan wipes out India Tomorrow he will challenge South Korea that got rid of the landowners in DenmarkFinally, the China destroys Chinese Taipei. To face the Chinese in the semi-finals will be Thailand, beating Indonesia 3-2.
Quarter-finals
Japan and India 3-0
South Korea – Denmark 3-0
Thailand – Indonesia 3-2
China – China Taipei 3-0
semi-final program
Japan and South Korea
Thailand and China
Photo: La Presse
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
What happens and how do you defend yourself?
“Green Pass, you’ll do that in the next few hours.” A desperate move to prevent chaos? – Free daily
Sardinia, Volutia wins regional continuity for seven months: starting from 15 October. But reservation or information is impossible