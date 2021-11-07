Decisions against the Constitution – Il Tempo

Joe Biden has been stopped by judges in his attempts to contain Covid by introducing a vaccine requirement for workers of companies with at least 100 employees. The US Federal Court of Appeals suspended the administration’s efforts to require workers at US companies with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated against Covid or tested weekly, citing “serious legal and constitutional problems.” If this rule is applied.

The court’s ruling comes after several Republican-led states appealed the new rule, which is expected to go into effect on January 4, 2022. In a statement, labor attorney Seema Nanda told the Labor Department he was “confident of his legal authority” to seek the rule, which It will be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). “The Occupational Safety and Health Act explicitly gives OSHA the power to act quickly in an emergency where the agency believes workers are in grave danger and believes they need protection,” Sima Nanda said. To defend this thesis in court.

Covid has killed about 750,000 people in the United States so far, and the comment comes two days after the Biden administration publicly announced its corporate vaccination decision. This rule applies to 84.2 million workers. The court order came in response to a joint petition from several companies, advocacy groups and the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah. Now the Biden administration must respond to a request for a permanent injunction against the base by 5 p.m. Monday.