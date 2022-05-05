The day before has been postponed, here’s the new official release date for the MMO – Nerd4.life

Publisher MyTona and studio Fntastic have postponed publication yesterday. It was previously scheduled for June 21, now New release date The official open world survival MMO has been set in March 1, 2023.

This news comes from IGN USA pages that shared an official release from the developers, where we learned that the decision to delay the release of the game was due to the transition from the Unreal Engine 4 graphics engine to Unreal Engine 5.

The Fntastic team’s statement reads, “Millions of people have added The Day Before to their wishlist, making it one of the most awaited games in the world.”

“Recognizing the great responsibility we face, and with great gratitude in our hearts, we are pleased to announce that the day before it is moving to Unreal Engine 5! Switching to a more advanced and convenient open world engine will make the gameplay of the previous day even more awesome. In this regard, we inform you that the new release date of the game will be March 1, 2023“.



Day Before is an open-world survival game with a third-person perspective set in an America that faces a pandemic that has turned infected people into hungry people for human flesh, while survivors kill each other for food and weapons. The game is currently in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S..