May 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The day before has been postponed, here's the new official release date for the MMO - Nerd4.life

The day before has been postponed, here’s the new official release date for the MMO – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 5, 2022 1 min read

Publisher MyTona and studio Fntastic have postponed publication yesterday. It was previously scheduled for June 21, now New release date The official open world survival MMO has been set in March 1, 2023.

This news comes from IGN USA pages that shared an official release from the developers, where we learned that the decision to delay the release of the game was due to the transition from the Unreal Engine 4 graphics engine to Unreal Engine 5.

The Fntastic team’s statement reads, “Millions of people have added The Day Before to their wishlist, making it one of the most awaited games in the world.”

Recognizing the great responsibility we face, and with great gratitude in our hearts, we are pleased to announce that the day before it is moving to Unreal Engine 5! Switching to a more advanced and convenient open world engine will make the gameplay of the previous day even more awesome. In this regard, we inform you that the new release date of the game will be March 1, 2023“.


yesterday

Day Before is an open-world survival game with a third-person perspective set in an America that faces a pandemic that has turned infected people into hungry people for human flesh, while survivors kill each other for food and weapons. The game is currently in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S..

See also  EA reveals PC system requirements and limited testing phase - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Overwatch 2 has already lost almost all of its Twitch viewers, in just one week – Nerd4.life

May 5, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Reggie Fils-Aimé tells about touching advice given to him by Satoru Iwata, beloved CEO – Nerd4.life

May 5, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Wind Waker and Twilight Princess remaster on Nintendo Switch in 2022? – Multiplayer.it

May 4, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Saturday, May 7 is the new opening day. How to book

May 5, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

You buy it with a bonus and the savings on your bill are big and cheaper than PV panels

May 5, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

GF Vibe, Soleil standing by Lulu: gesture against Manuel

May 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese
7 min read

Is anyone listening? We risk waiting for 400,000 years

May 5, 2022 Karen Hines