DAZN is close to BT Sport in the UK. In Italy, Tim wants football opponent

DAZN is interested in acquiring the rights to the Champions and the Premier League by acquiring BT Sport in the UK, while in Italy Tim is trying to snatch a discount on the rights to Serie A due to lower-than-expected broadcast results.

dazn It will soon be revealed BT Sport in the United Kingdom worth $800 million. The deal will open the doors to the Premier League and Champions League for the live streaming platform. The agreement, according to Reuters, may come later this month, after ongoing negotiations since last fall.

The deal is not finalized yet and could jump out. Meanwhile, in Italy Tim Considering the results below expected from the agreement with DAZN to broadcast Serie A via Timvision, according to 24 single substrate He would have requested a discount of 140 million euros per season on the 340 million euros in the agreed year for the 2021-2024 three-year period from Serie A.

The situation in Italy

For Tim, results that fall short of expectations will be due to DAZN’s transfer issues in the early days of the tournament. The result will be visible in a file dropout rate more. Moreover, according to TIM, DAZN’s choice to ensure customer compliance, i.e. using multiple devices with the same subscription, would have also generated a negative impact.

The correct deduction could be 80 million euros to be allocated in the next budget, but the agreement must arrive before the business plan is discussed and the 2021 budget is submitted on March 2.

UK Negotiation

There are no comments from the interested DAZN and BT Sport, as well as from Discovery Which in turn advanced last December due to the stalemate between the two parties. Discovery, which controls Eurosport, has proposed to BT to create a joint venture, according to Telegraph Sunday, which is a less attractive alternative to BT to the dry-sell from the sports department.

Discovery also continues negotiations, but at this point DAZN appears to have the advantage once again.

BT’s football adventure began in 2013 with an investment of £900m to acquire exclusive rights to the UEFA Champions League and Europa League with a victory over Sky.

Potential obstacles to the success of the transaction

A major obstacle in the ongoing talks relates to securing agreements with rights holders, as well as with Comcast, Skye Virgin Media, which distributes BT Sport programming in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The acquisition of BT Sport will expand DAZN’s reach in Britain and Ireland, although its global expansion strategy has come at a cost. In 2019, the most recent year for which information is available, DAZN recorded an after-tax loss of $2.15 billion, which it attributed to continued investment in its platform and introduction of the service into new markets in Spain and Brazil. Nearly $1.7 billion of spending has been earmarked for sports rights, according to British regulatory documents.

BT has been trying to sell the BT Sport for some time.