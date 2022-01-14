Keeping fit is essential to trying to stay healthy. Doing physical activity on a regular basis allows us to flaunt a beautiful body. To get results requires commitment and perseverance. Often, however, the laziness has the wind blows. January is the month of goodwill, and in fact, many will decide to join the gym. about it, Here are some useful tips for choosing the one that suits us best. However, we can also do some basic exercises comfortably at home. exactly the contrary, To beat the steel buttocks, the sofa can become an excellent ally.

In this article we will talk about squatting. An exercise that lends itself to infinite variations. The squat activates most of the muscles in the lower extremities, especially the glutes, thigh muscles, and calf. But in an indirect way, it also includes the abdominal girdle.

It is very effective but, as with any exercise, it must be done correctly. Otherwise, in addition to not getting the desired results, we also risk getting hurt.

For toned legs and firmer sessions, here’s how to perform squats with and without weights as well as a single leg variation

Standing, with your arms at your sides, your feet shoulder width apart. Turn your toes out slightly. From this position, bend your knees as if you were sitting. At this point, shift your body weight to your heels. To facilitate balance, raise your arms to shoulder height. While descending, the knees should never go beyond the toes. So, back up.

Here’s the basic technique. Keep this in mind too 3 trivial mistakes that many people make.

Then include squats in your training program. Body weight It may be helpful to do 3 sets of 15 repetitions each.

Then, once you get used to the exercise, it’s a good idea to start increasing the difficulties. Thus, for toned legs and firmer buttocks, here’s how to do squats with and without weights as well as a single leg variation.

load increase

To increase the effort, you have to work with weights. We can put an iron bar on the shoulders, a tool that can be found in any sporting goods store. Start with a light 8kg iron. As you become more trained, add discs or use heavier barbells, such as the Olympic 20kg.

Alternatively, to increase the load, we can perform squats while carrying a weight (dumbbells or bells). If you’re not equipped, a full water bottle is also fine. To ramp up the action, string 2 or 3 bottles together, until you have 6 classic bottles in your hand.

We conclude with a very effective formula

The Bulgarian squat makes us work on only one leg at a time. It is enough to perform the movement with only one leg, while we put the other on a chair or bench. The sofa seat height is perfect. The instep should be supported. In this case, the main difficulty lies in the ability to maintain balance. To maximize the exercise, hold one weight in both hands or two (one in each hand) with your arms extended out to your sides.