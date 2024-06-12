June 12, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“Our intentions were misunderstood.”

“Our intentions were misunderstood.”

Mirabelle Hunt June 12, 2024 2 min read

The Telegraph is back by Simon Briggs About the Wimbledon expansion plan that has been discussed and contested and which we talked about previously Describe developments and setbacks. As we remember, Wandsworth, neighboring Merton, rejected the plan and did not recognize the plan. Very special circumstances Which according to its creators will recommend approval because “the benefits are greater than the harms.”

The new president of the All England Club, Debbie Jevans, chimes in, explaining that “Clearly an incorrect definition has been used: we are talking about the Wimbledon Park project when in fact we are facing the project of how to make a private golf club accessible.“.

The project was immediately criticized, That is, since the All England paid £65 million for access to the 30 hectare golf club in 2018; Landscape constraints are still associated with the works of the architect Lancelot brownKnown for his personal style of designing “English” parks and gardens. For Jevans, the aim is to maintain the tournament’s prominent role by investing another eight million to dredge the inland lake and create a nine-hectare park.

taught us“- continues the former British tennis player-“The road has been long, but my confidence that I am on the right path motivates me to continue. We want to combine access to the club for locals with the growth of our tournamentIn fact, says the Telegraph, some mistakes have been made by the AELTC, Especially from Ian Hewitt’s management. Undoubtedly, no effort was sought to improve the mood of the residents weakened by the roof construction work. The limited access offer seemed delayed and the result of an afterthought, thus missing the emotional impact that immediate action would have had.

See also  Five penalty spots on the net - OA Sport

Givans respects the viewpoint of those who criticize the project but censors the way it is presented to the public. They said it was a park… but it is a golf club that we want to turn into a park. They said we would be putting up a 10,000 square foot building, but they didn’t add that it would be mostly below ground level, only a few meters above ground. I am confident that I will make every effort in this regard“, concluded Jevans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Sports in the United States of America: Impact on the Educational System

June 12, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Fratesse: “Milan? I only wanted Inter. A very strong team. Inzaghi is great…”

June 11, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

His circumstances. De Jong will miss Euro 2024

June 11, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

“Our intentions were misunderstood.”

June 12, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Microsoft updates Xbox consoles, consoles, PC application and cloud gaming: let’s see all the news

June 12, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Pope Francis still criticizes priests: “The sermon should not exceed 8 minutes, otherwise people will fall asleep, and he is right” – video

June 12, 2024 Samson Paul
1 min read

Holland Maxima in America: The Origins of Her Official Tour, Day by Day

June 12, 2024 Noah French