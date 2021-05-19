Days Gone: The video comparison shows the graphic superiority of the PC version over the PS5 version

The ElAnalistaDeBits YouTube channel has posted an Confrontation video Between versions PC and PS5 From Days passed, Which illustrates the graphical superiority of the first version. Of course, Bend Studios also looks great on a Sony console and it should be noted that it was tested on PC with a GeForce RTX 3080 so it’s not really a cheap card, but the truth remains unchanged.

When compared, the Submit the decision On PC, it reaches 2160 pixels static, while on PS5 it uses a chess board and thus has variable resolution. Of course on PC, there are more configuration options, such as the option to change the field of view or the option to eliminate chromatic aberrations. Characters contain textures with higher resolution, and drawing distance has been increased. The density of vegetation is also greater.

But not only that, the shadows and reflections on the PC are also better, although some drawbacks remain due to the day / night cycle. When talking at night, the starry sky on the computer is denser. Altogether it is a file Harbor It’s well done, and it’s a lot better than what was done with Horizon Zero Dawn, which ran into a lot of problems at launch.

For more information, read our Days Gone PC review.