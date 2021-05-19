Officially: The Lando Norris adventure continues in McLaren, under a multi-year contract

Lando Norris’ adventure continues in McLaren: the British driver has signed a multi-year contract with Team Woking.

Here’s the official statement from Team McLaren: Lando Norris signed a multi-year contract with the English team. The 21-year-old from Somerset, UK has been a part of the McLaren family since 2017, when he first got in on as a “test and simulator” driver, after winning all the small formulas he competed in. Becoming a test and reserve driver in 2018, Lando participated in a series of free training sessions, before being promoted to a full-time website for the 2019 season. Since his Formula 1 debut at the Australian Grand Prix in 2019, Lando has proven to be one of the most popular drivers. A talent for sports. Wonderful performance that led to Two platforms. The first in the Austrian Grand Prix in 2020 and most recently at Imola earlier this season.

The announcement merges the McLaren network, and Lando Norris, along with 31-year-old Australian Daniel Ricciardo, also confirms a multi-year contract with the team, signed at the start of the 2021 season.

Zach Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing:

“I am delighted to extend our agreement with Lando for 2022 and onwards. It was Decisive in our return to the great Here at McLaren we are proud of the growth he has achieved since he started with us in 2017. Lando is one of the brightest talents in the Formula 1 network We cannot wait to continue our adventure with him. “

McLaren Lando Norris driver said:

“I am really happy to extend my contract with McLaren from 2022. After having worked with the team for nearly five years, I really feel part of the family here and I can’t imagine starting the next phase of my career anywhere else. McLaren has had a lot of support since I was in The Junior Series has evolved as a driver ever since. My commitment to McLaren is clear: My goal is to win races and become the F1 World Champion and I want to do that with this team. Since I joined the team in 2017, our progress has been steady and together we have clear ambitions for the future. “

“I want to thank Zach and Andreas for the confidence they have shown in me from the start, and to the entire team for welcoming me into a real family. We have already had some wonderful moments that I will never forget, the podium and third place in the tournament at the moment. Together with Daniel and the rest of the team, I look forward to providing everything for even more success in the years to come“.

Now the good news is there, let’s hear from the man himself, shall we? Take it away, Embed a Tweet… pic.twitter.com/GcnXtseRKn – McLaren (@ McLarenF1) May 19, 2021

