July 9, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Pentagon says the US nuclear missile program is years behind budget

Noah French July 9, 2024 2 min read

The Pentagon’s plan to replace some of its aging ICBMs is years behind schedule and 81% over budget, the US military said on Monday.

The project, now known as the Sentinel ICBM program, is designed and operated by Northrop Grumman and aims to replace the aging Minuteman III missiles.

The project is estimated to cost $140.9 billion, an 81% increase over the September 2020 cost estimate.

“We are fully aware of the costs, but we are also aware of the risks of not modernizing our nuclear forces and not addressing the very real threats we face,” said William LaPlante, US Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Deterrence. Laplande certified that the project should continue, despite the high cost.

“There are reasons for the increased costs, but there are no excuses. We are already working to address the root causes, and more importantly, we believe we are on the right path to protecting our nation,” LaPlante added.

Much of the cost growth is related to launch facilities, launch centers and other processes involved in the Sentinel conversion to Minuteman III. Reuters reported that the cost of the “unmodified plan” could reach $160 billion.

The Sentinel’s new cost estimate overshadows the “minimum” $131 billion increase the Air Force made public in January.

This prompted the Nunn-McCurty Act of 1982, which required the Pentagon to formally justify to Congress the importance of a program whose unit acquisition costs had increased by more than 25 percent from baseline.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

More than three million passengers pass through U.S. security, a record

July 9, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

In the European Parliament, the ‘Patriots’ group was born: Wannachi Vice President

July 8, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

Boeing Pleads Guilty: Deal With US Authorities

July 8, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

The Pentagon says the US nuclear missile program is years behind budget

July 9, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

Alfa Romeo Junior “Veloce” preview in Palermo at the Nuova Sicilauto dealership

July 9, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

The latest physical change leaves you speechless

July 9, 2024 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Space Applications of Energy: Framework Agreement Signed at Mimit Between ASI and RSE

July 9, 2024 Karen Hines