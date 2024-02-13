Data on the Italian economy that the newspapers hide from us

Istat gave GDP numbers for the fourth quarter of 2023 It seems that last year, as of December 31, we can do the calculations and see that the Italian economy showed signs of improvement with a modest increase, more 0,2% Compared to the previous quarter, an increase of 0.7% year-on-year. But what is strange is that the media provided little coverage of this news, with the exception of Il Sole 24 Ore Economical parts He clearly cares very much about these issues. Fortunately, the Parliamentary Budget Office stepped in with encouraging forecasts for 2024, allaying the fears of the more skeptical.

In fact, if we compare the Italian average with other European countries, We seem to do a better job than many others. For example, we are in a better position than Spain, which has had a more rugged experience than ours. Although we had some problems with investments, for example, our exports helped Italy without being burdened by energy costs as happened to Germany.

At this point we can also make some thoughts, for example, looking at 2024, there are some unknowns, but it seems that Our calculations remain sound despite some discrepancies in forecasts. In short, Italy seems to be on the right track, despite the challenges that await us in a very difficult global economic panorama, but on the one hand deficit policies, and on the other cutting the fiscal wedge, part of this prosperity or at least the conservative internal economy is a gift that has been put on hold. Already under the Stability Pact. I mean, who would have thought that Italy is not, as always, at the bottom of the European Union? The considerations that we can make at this point are that it is clear that those who pushed us at all costs to adopt Euro-compatible ratifications, positions, etc. do not want to take into account the fact that there are other countries that are perhaps less virtuous than we are and who knows that this European Union has built Germany will one day end up being Germany, which benefited greatly from the strong euro because that is what gave it more benefits than us.

Malvezzi Quotidiani – Human economics well explained with Valerio Malvezzi