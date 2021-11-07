Release date and plot of the documentary about Benjamin Masculo

In the next few days, singer Benjamin Mascolo’s documentary, aka B3N, titled “BEN: Breathe,” will be shown on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s find out the release date and plot together.

Benjamin Masculo It is known that he was part of a musical duo Benji and fed, authored by and Federico Rossi It was resolved a year ago. The two have continued their music career solo and since then November 12 It will be available at Amazon Prime Video a documentary Ali Benjamin, entitledI am: Respira“.

“Okay: breathe”: the plot

The documentary You will tell a story Benjamin Masculo It will focus in particular on illness, WhichHistiocytosis of lung Langerhans cellsIt is a very rare syndrome in which some cells called stromal cells multiply in the lungs, mainly causing coughing and difficulty breathing.

From this experience derives the title of the documentary.I am: Respira’, which represents the goal and dream that the singer set for his future, which is to run marathon.

Amazon Prime Video specify that:

“The documentary will reveal his ambitions, the difficulties and obstacles he faced on his way to realizing the dream, but also his determination and strength of will to overcome them, as he tells us about his deep relationships and the values ​​that most of his neighbors live by, such as friendship, family and love. Ben: Respira will take the audience on a long journey between Italy And Los Angeles and New York, through the life of one of Italy’s most talented artists, talks about his challenges, his successes, and his dreams.” Read also: Prime Video, they are: data, and trama e cast

Who is Benjamin Masculo?

Benjamin Masculo that it singer Born in Italian Modena The June 20, 1993. He is known for being one of the members of the musical duo.Benji and fedBenjamin set out in a career from soloist, with stage name B3N.

Federico NS Benjamin They met online at 2010 They embarked on their musical career Youtube by name”Benji and fedSingers’ success begins when it is during a a tour noticed by a scout talents for Warner Music Italy.

in a February subordinate 2020 The two decided to make solo career Meanwhile, Benjamin became known to the international audience for his engagement to the American actress Bella Thorne.