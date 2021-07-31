July 31, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Daisy Osako, the last discus throw and equals the Italian record

Daisy Osako, the last discus throw and equals the Italian record

Mirabelle Hunt July 31, 2021 2 min read

The 25-year-old from Turin reached 63.66, the same measure as Bergamo’s Agnese Maffeis in June 1996, more than 25 years ago, and managed to qualify as an outstanding fifth

He set the record on the most important occasion of his career: Daisy Osakio’s fly-away record, equaling the Italian record that has held for 25 years. up to 63.66. The same measurement was taken by Agnes Maffeis of Bergamo at the Milan Arena on June 12, 1996, more than 25 years ago. The 25-year-old Piedmont player, in the qualifiers, missed the first attempt (52.26), but scored the second goal (the third invalid). Direct qualification to the final is invalid, as it was set at an exorbitant 64.00 and only reached by American Valerie Allman with 66.42, and by Indian Kamalpreet Kaur with 64.00 to be exact. But for a place among the twelve who will fight for medals, absolutely yes. The financier will appear on Monday with the fifth best lot size. She was also preceded by the great Croatian Sandra Berkowicz (63.75) and Germany’s Christine Budens (63.75).

What a story

For a girl of Nigerian parents and a four-year criminal justice student at Angelo State University, in Texas, in the United States, this is the partial culmination of a career that has waited sharp for several seasons. The progress is notable, because the staff was “off” at 61.69, a metric – already the second Italian ever – to have won at the 2019 Naples Universiade. But after a low-profile season, he was growing in status, reporting it to the divorced Rovereto at the end of June When I got to 61.55. Even olympic exploit. one day. This time he jumps to the headlines only for his athletic qualities and not, as happened in July 2018, on the eve of the European Championships in Berlin, and then finished with the prestigious fifth, at Moncalieri, he was a victim of the night. Ethnic aggression by throwing eggs, which resulted in the injury of the cornea of ​​one of the eyes, has become a national issue.

READ  The latest news in Rome on 03-05-2021 at 09.10

Jul 31, 2021 (change on Jul 31, 2021 | 05:35am)

© Reproduction reserved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

2021 Olympics, today’s results live

July 30, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Ready 40 million if you reach free transfer تحويل

July 30, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Athletics Gianmarco Tampere in the Olympic final! Coming up with important names – OA Sport

July 30, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Amazon, €746m fine for violating EU privacy laws – Nerd4.life

July 31, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

ArtWalk at Liberty Station celebrates 16 years of a free event

July 31, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The South Pole of Mars, mystery solved?

July 31, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Daisy Osako, the last discus throw and equals the Italian record

July 31, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt