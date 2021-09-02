September 2, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 are still next-gen in 2021, but it could slip

Gerald Bax September 2, 2021 2 min read

In the company’s latest earnings report, CD Projekt RED confirmed that the expected next-generation releases of Cyberpunk 2077 movie NS The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt It will arrive by the end of 2021, despite the difficulties encountered in the study.

After returning to the PS Store and a few days after the release of the patch 1.3 update from Cyberpunk 2077 movieCD Projekt RED appears intent on delivering on promises made to players. In its latest shareholder report, the Polish study confirmed that the “target date” for the release of the next generation of Cyberpunk 2077 remains set at “Fine 2021″, specifying that Plans may change at any moment. Michal Novakowski told VGC microphones that: “Taking into account the lessons learned last year and taking into account the fact that this project is still in development, we cannot be completely sure that the program will remain the same.”. until update Witcher 3 Developed by Saber is still expected later this year, but may be subject to delays like Cyberpunk 2077.

Issuance Xbox X/S NS PS5 From popular sci-fi movies you will benefit from the extra power of the new consoles and will bring a series of additional content as a pony. Even Geralt’s adventures will be able to play with new graphics, in a version that includes all the DLC and content inspired by the Netflix series.

In a CD Projekt RED report, he then announced his desire to move the developers involved in improving Cyberpunk 2077 incrementally. Towards new projects. Meanwhile, players continue to report Special glitches Which seems to have plagued the game after the last patch.

READ  Chinese Long March 5B Rocket Stage - Space & Astronomy in an uncontrolled fall

